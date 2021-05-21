HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM)— A body was recovered south of the Coolidge Bridge in the Connecticut River Friday night, according to Northampton Police.
According to Sgt. Liptak of the Northampton Police Department, Police were dispatched after 6:00 p.m. Officers worked with the Northampton Fire Department to conduct the recovery. Liptak said the scene was clear before 9:00 Friday evening.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this breaking news.
