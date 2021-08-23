PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A boil-water order is in effect in Palmer after routine testing found E-Coli in the Three Rivers fire district water system.
The water sample was taken Aug. 18th, meaning any ice or beverage made since this date needs to be discarded.
Officials said they are working on the problem and will send out a notice when the boil-water order is no longer needed.
