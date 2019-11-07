SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are on-scene at Mercy Medical Center after receiving a report of a bomb threat.
According to Amy Ashford, a representative for Mercy Medical Center, around 7:00 p.m., the hospital began receiving calls alleging that there was a bomb inside the building.
While it is unclear if the hospital was evacuated, Ashford says that the Springfield Police Department was immediately notified and rushed to the scene.
An extensive search of the building yielded negative results.
Ashford stated that officers are on sight and are continuing to investigate.
Officials are expected to remain on-scene for an extensive period of time.
Ashford adds that all the patients at Mercy Medical Center are safe.
