WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The Mass. State Police Bomb Squad was called to a home of a deceased, retired West Springfield police officer to secure firearms this past Monday, May 4.
While on scene police did discover military ordnance, which prompted a clean-out of the premises.
During the clean-out, police were able to find a large quantity of energetic material in a deteriorated state in the basement of the home.
A team belonging to the Hazardous Materials Response Division responded to investigate and identify the unknown chemicals along with a large amount of ammunition, commercial fireworks, homemade M-class explosive devices, and a firework making material.
The spokesperson for the Mass. Department of Fire Services Jennifer Mieth told Western Mass News that these materials were soon deemed a public safety risk and the bomb squad decided to immediate disposal right away.
The process took over two days to identify every single removed material following a series of detonations Tuesday night, which may have been heard by residents.
