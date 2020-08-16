SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews responded to Hamburg Street for a car fire Sunday morning, fire officials said.
The Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the incident at 100 Hamburg St., and fire officials say they are considering it suspicious.
The car was parked and no was in it, fire officials said, and there are no reported injuries at this time.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story. Check back for updates.
