HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Mall is currently closed. Mall officials said that the shopping center wouldn't open until 1 p.m. Thursday due to what they called "unforeseen circumstances." Mass. State Police confirmed to Western Mass News it was a due to a bomb threat.
State Police confirmed that the bomb squad determined the threat was a hoax, but they did do a sweep of the building with K-9 police dogs.
We spoke with someone who was in the mall this morning. She was told to leave immediately and make it safely to an exit.
“So I was at the gym just doing my thing and then they said they had to close, and I was like ‘Oh probably for cleaning’ and then I went to Target and then when I got to Target, they were like ‘We have to evacuate the building’ so I just hope everyone's okay. I hope everything's good. It was kinda scary,” said Alexis Finn.
Western Mass News has learned that Holyoke Police called State Police to assist around 9 a.m. Thursday.
We are waiting to hear back about further details from the Holyoke Police Department.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
