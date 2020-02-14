SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - South Hadley's middle school is deemed safe this evening after law enforcement investigated a bomb threat this morning.
This is the second bomb threat to happen in a South Hadley school in the past two days, the first happening at the high school.
The basketball games that were postponed last night are happening tonight.
Senior night for the boy's team is set for 6:30.
This comes after the whole school was dismissed early yesterday for a bomb threat.
A similar threat happened at the middle school, prompting a shelter in place this morning.
"I"d like to see less of this happening. I mean, I definitely thank the South Hadley Police Department and the State Police Department for coming in here and doing a job well done, but it’s definitely something that you don’t want to see happen," one local parent tells us.
This parent speaking to Western Mass News, but didn't want to show her face on camera, came to get her child early from Michael E. Smith Middle School in South Hadley.
There, a written bomb threat was found around 10:30 Friday morning and the school was put under a shelter in place while police and bomb squads swept the building.
The building was deemed safe and there was no early dismissal, unlike what happened at South Hadley High School Thursday afternoon.
"I was kind of wondering why the shelter in place was taking so long and then they said, 'Evacuate'. and then I heard people saying there was like a bomb threat and I was like, 'Oh my God'," junior Madison Rainaud explained.
A little over a mile down the road, high schoolers are still reeling from the threat that was eventually deemed not credible.
The students Friday morning arrived on campus to an added police presence one day after being evacuated from their own school.
"It's still kind of weird, because you wouldn't expect that here, so it's weird to know that that person's probably still here," junior Mikayla Gueran added.
To submit a tip anonymously, call the South Hadley Police Department at 413-538-8231 and press 6.
To speak with the Detective Bureau directly, call 413-538-8231 and press 3.
