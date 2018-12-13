FRAMINGHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after several bomb threats across Massachusetts.

Mass. State Police said that their Fusion Center is tracking "multiple bomb threats emailed to numerous businesses in the state."

Local police departments and the State Police bomb squad have been notified and responding in those respective communities.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that a Main Street business received an email threat about about a bomb at their place of business just before 2 p.m. Thursday.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told Western Mass News that a similar threat was made to the city's Housing Authority. An investigation found that there was no device.

In Holyoke, a company in the flat's area of the city also received an emailed threat around 2 p.m., according to Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert.

Albert added that the email offered the recipient a transaction and asked for 20,000 bitcoin to not detonate the device.

Late Thursday afternoon, a threat was received at Whalley Computer in Southwick

State investigators said that there are no indications of any explosives being located or detonated.

State Police noted that similar threats have been received in other states.

In Connecticut, threats have been reported in Griswold, Newtown, Seymour, Bristol, Bloomfield, Cromwell, Suffield, and Wallingford.

State Police said that they, along with local and federal partner agencies, are conducting risk assessment procedures about the threats.

The FBI released a statement Thursday afternoon saying that they are aware of "recent bomb threats made in cities around the country" and that they remain in touch with law enforcement partners to offer assistance.

They also encouraged the public to "remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activities which could represent a threat to public safety."

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.