BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tonight is the night! Game 1 of the World Series features the Red Sox versus the Dodgers, as the Sox go for their fourth championship in 15 years.
It all gets underway just after 8 p.m. at Fenway Park.
The buzz around Boston is exciting and familiar. It's another playoff run for a team in New England.
However, that also means emergency personnel need to dust off their security plans yet again
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh spole at a press conference this morning and asked Red Sox fans to be smart.
This is a city with many playoff runs in the last two decades, so both emergency personnel and fans have experience.
Walsh asked fans to be smart and to celebrate safely over the next week. Win or lose, the city is still home.
The mayor also talked about the college students who haven't been here for a Red Sox win before. They are welcomed to join in the fun, but just be aware and safe.
"The Red Sox catchphrase this year is #dodamage. That's for the players on the field, not the fans in the street. I just want to be very clear on that. That puts responsibility on the public to listen to officers, to pay attention to your surroundings, and as the nights and intensity goes on, make sure that people are safe both inside the park and outside the park," Walsh explained.
Be sure to catch all the action of this year's fall classic ONLY on FOX 6. First pitch for Game 1 is at 8:09 p.m.
