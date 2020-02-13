BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - NBA forward Kevin Garnett will cement his place among Boston Celtics great next season.
Team officials say that they will retire Garnett's number five during the 2020-21 season at the TD Garden.
“I’m honored and thankful to have my number retired with the Celtics. I will always have immense respect and appreciation for ownership, Danny Ainge, Doc Rivers, my past teammates and Celtic Nation!” Garnett stated.
An official date has not been set yet.
Garnett arrived in Boston along with Ray Allen following the 2006-07 season and helped the Celtics win the NBA championship in 2007-08.
Garnett is also a candidate for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this year.
