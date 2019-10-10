BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have learned of a confirmed case of measles across the state in Boston and the city's public health commission is worried it could spread.
This is actually the first case of the measles reported in Boston in six years.
Officials said that the person was diagnosed with the virus on Sunday, but while contagious on Friday, the person visited two coffee shops in the South End and a Greek restaurant in the Fenway neighborhood.
On Saturday, they visited a baby boutique in the South End and a Sir Speedy on Boylston Street.
Below is a full list of the places health officails said the person could have spread the virus in that window of being contagious:
- Friday, October 4 - 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Friday, October 4 - 2:30 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
- Render Coffee, 563 Columbus Avenue, South End
- Cafe Madeleine, 517 Columbus Avenue, South End
- Gyroscope, 305 Huntington Avenue, Fenway
- CouCou, 24 Union Park Street, South End
- Sir Speedy, 827 Boylston Street, Back Bay
City officials said anyone who was at those locations could get sick between October 25 and October 26. That's 21 days following the potential exposure.
"Actually, the incubation period is from six to 21 days, so that's a long time to carry it around and not know it and you could be spreading it to other people. We have to be really careful. My number one suggestion is to vaccinate. Anyone who hasn't been vaccinated to break this spread of the virus," said physicians assistant Louise Cardallina at AFC Urgent Care.
Cardallina told Western Mass News that we have seen a spike in measles cases due to lack of vaccination. She said many people are concerned that a chemical in the vaccine leads to Autism and ADD, but she said because of recent changes to how they manufacture it, that should no longer be a concern
We will have more on this issue and Cardallina's advice on how to keep you and your family safe tonight on Western Mass News starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
