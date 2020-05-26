BOSTON (AP) — In another sign of progress in the battle against the spread of the coronavirus in Massachusetts, a field hospital set up inside the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center is suspending the admission of new patients.
The field hospital, dubbed “Boston Hope,” was one a handful of temporary emergency facilities created around the state to help hospitals cope with an expected influx of COVID-19 patients.
The facility served more than 700 COVID-19 patients and will continue to treat those still in the facility, Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday. The 1,000 beds will remain in place over the summer to be available if the state experiences another surge in cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
The emergency hospital was pulled together by state and city officials, Mass General Brigham, Boston Healthcare for the Homeless, and others.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh called the facility “an integral part of the city’s response to the coronavirus.”
The state’s hospitals were stressed but never overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, according to Baker.
