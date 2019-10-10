BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Health officials announced a Boston resident has been diagnosed with the measles, and may have exposed others to the disease.
According to the Boston Public Health Commission, the patient, who has not been identified, was diagnosed Sunday. It marks the first time a resident from the city has come down with the highly-contagious disease since 2013.
"It's extremely contagious,” said Boston Health Commission Medical Director Jennifer Lo.
“People who are not vaccinated or who have not had measles before, approximately nine out of 10 people will get infected if they come into contact with the virus.”
The Boston Public Health Commission says there are several times when people may have been exposed:
Friday, October 4th 1:30pm to 4:30pm
Render Coffee, 563 Columbus Avenue, South End
Friday, October 4th 2:30pm to 4:45pm
Cafe Madeleine, 517 Columbus Avenue, South End
Friday, October 4th 6:30pm to 9:30pm
Gyroscope, 305 Huntington Avenue, Fenway
Saturday, October 5th 11:30am to 1:35pm
CouCou, 24 Union Park Street, South End
Saturday, October 5th 12:00pm to 2:15pm
Sir Speedy, 827 Boylston Street, Back Bay
The measles virus can be spread through the air via coughing or sneezing. Some signs and symptoms of the disease include a high fever, runny nose, cough and red eyes. A skin rash can also develop.
Officials said that anyone who may get sick due to exposure, will likely begin to experience symptoms roughly 21 days afterwards, on October 25 or 26. The commission said anyone who was exposed, and is not sure if they have been vaccinated, should contact a doctor.
