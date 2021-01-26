BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A date has been set for the 2021 Boston Marathon.
The Boston Athletic Association announced the 125th running of the event will be held on October 11th - as long as state reopening rules allow.
The annual event is usually held in April, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the 2020 Boston Marathon was cancelled.
Last year, it was replaced with a 10 day virtual experience in September instead.
This year, both in person and virtual race options will be offered.
For more information about the Fall 2021 Boston Marathon, Click Here.
