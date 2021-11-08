BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Runners can start registering for the next Boston Marathon Monday morning. Applicants can begin signing up for the race at 10:00a.m.
According to the Boston Athletic Association, any athlete who has achieved a currently valid Boston Marathon qualifying time can submit a registration application through the B.A.A.'s online platform, Athletes' Village.
The qualifying window began on September 1, 2019 and will close at 5:00PM on Friday, November 12.
Qualifiers may submit an application at any point during the registration window.
The 126th Boston Marathon is scheduled to take place on Patriots' Day on Monday, April 18, 2022.
Additional registration information, including entry fees, for the 126th Boston Marathon will be announced in the coming months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.