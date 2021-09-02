BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- Runners in this year's Boston Marathon will need to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or have a negative test before lacing up their sneakers.
The Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) said that participants will be required to take either step before they pick-up their bibs at the Boston Marathon Expo.
Vaccination verification can be either an original paper copy, photocopy, photo, or digital copy of the vaccination record and has to be brought to the expo between Friday, October 8 and Sunday, October 10.
For those not providing proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test will need to be done. The association said that they are working with a third-party test provider to conduct the tests no earlier than 72 hours before the marathon start times on Monday, October 11. Details on the testing location and hours will be released to participants directly. Those needing a negative test will have to wait for confirmation of the test results before entering the expo to pick up their bib.
Anyone who tests positive will not be allowed to run in the race and their entry fee will be refunded.
"The fastest path to pick up numbers for the 125th Boston Marathon is being fully vaccinated," the B.A.A. explained in a statement.
Masks will not be required for runners during the race, but will be needed on race-day buses, at the expo, and other areas in accordance with local guidelines.
More information on the B.A.A.'s policy can be found here.
The 125th Boston Marathon steps off from Hopkinton on Monday, October 11.
