BOSTON (AP) — Boston is offering those who were involved in protests following the killing of George Floyd access to coronavirus testing.
Mayor Marty Walsh said at a news conference Wednesday that his administration is reaching out to organizers of the demonstrations and is working to create a mobile pop-up testing site in the Boston neighborhood of Roxbury that will be open to everyone, whether or not they are showing signs of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
“There is no special screening or requirements,” Walsh said. “As people lift their voices to fight racism and injustice, we want to make sure that we keep them safe as well.”
Floyd, who was black, died last month after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee on his neck as he pleaded for air.
Since the killing, there have been widespread protests in Boston and in cities and towns nationwide.
Many, but not all, of the protesters were wearing masks, which can help stem the spread of the virus.
Walsh said he was concerned for the health of the protesters and also the possibility that they could bring the virus home and cause others to become sick.
