BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Baseball fans flocked to Fenway Park on Tuesday for game 1 of the World Series.
So far, the weather has been cooperating and it only rained for about an hour and crews are working to get the field up and running for the 8:09 p.m. start time.
Some fans were still trying to get in on the action as they waited outside for hours to try and get a last minute seat inside Fenway.
The Boston Police Commissioner is giving fans a heads up if your ticket deal online is too good to be true, it is.
Those who were waiting at the box office know their tickets are legit, but those ordering online may not be so sure
"There are criminals out there who will pry on you. If you think you're getting the best deal in your life on World Series tickets, just buy the tickets from reputable agents. As you know in this age of computers, they're going to look real, feel real, but you're going to get turned away at the gate cause the tickets are counterfeit," said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.
Whether you made the trip up to Fenway Park, or if you're watching the game from the comfort of your home, Red Sox Nation is pumped to have another chance at winning a World Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.