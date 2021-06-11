BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Boston Pops are taking their annual Fourth of July concert on the road this year to western Massachusetts.
On Friday, the Pops announced that the concert will take place on July 4 at 8 p.m. at Tanglewood in Lenox. The show is typically held at the Hatch Shell along Boston's Esplanade.
"Though health concerns related to the pandemic have abated over the last few weeks, after careful consideration we determined there wasn’t enough time to organize the many forces needed to safely return to the Esplanade and present what is considered one of the largest concert events in the world. We decided that it just wasn’t advisable to squeeze what is normally a ten month planning period into a five-week window," said Boston Pops Conductor Keith Lockhart in a statement.
The performance at Tanglewood will mark the first in-person performance at the Lenox facility since it closed in 2020 because of the pandemic.
"All of us at the Boston Pops are putting our hearts and souls into planning our Fourth-of-July live concert stream for the many wonderful fans of the Boston Pops and the July 4 holiday. We are thrilled that this special event will launch Tanglewood’s reopening and that we will have a chance to show Boston Pops fans across the country the great beauty and appeal of one of America’s most beloved summer music festivals," Lockhart added.
Lockhart will lead the orchestra and the concert will feature performances by Jon Batiste, bandleader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and singer Mavis Staples. Batiste and Staples will be joined by the Soldiers of the U.S. Army Field Band and the U.S. Air Force Band's Singing Sergeants.
However, the fireworks show that typically accompanies the concert will not take place in Lenox. Rather, it will take place on the Boston Common as part of the national telecast.
Officials said that Tanglewood will work closely with partner organizations to invite veterans and other members of the military, first responders, health care workers, community groups, and sponsors as concert guests.
Free tickets will be also available to the general public and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis with a four ticket per household limit. Those tickets will only be available on tanglewood.com/july4 starting at 10 a.m. on June 21.
Audience capacity will be limited to 9,000 people.
The concert will return to the Hatch Shell for 2022.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
