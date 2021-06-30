LENOX, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After canceling last year due to the pandemic, the Boston Pops are back for their annual Fourth of July concert, but this year, instead of performing in Boston, the Pops are coming to Tanglewood in Lenox.
It was quiet in downtown Lenox on Wednesday, but come Sunday, local businesses expect streets to be bustling with people as the Boston Pops are headed to Tanglewood.
“It just means the world to the small businesses in our area because it brings in just a lot of people of all ages young,” said Nadine Atalla, owner of Café Lucia.
Business owners in Lenox are excited for Tanglewood’s season to kick-off. The festival was canceled last summer for the first time since World War II, but now, with Governor Charlie Baker lifting statewide COVID-19 restrictions, it’s back on for a packed season.
Conductor of the Pops Keith Lockhart told Western Mass news his orchestra can’t wait to be back on the stage.
“All of us are just so thrilled to do what performing artists do best, which is making music for people…We almost didn’t have an orchestra for an entire year,” Lockhart explained.
Typically held at the Esplanade in Boston before an audience of hundreds of thousands, the concert will be capped at 9,000 at Tanglewood to allow for social distancing.
“The concern of the state and local authorities was that when we play on the Esplanade, it’s free and open to everybody and everybody basically shows up, filling the entire Back Bay with hundreds of thousands of people. Tanglewood is, of course, a controllable campus,” Lockhart added.
However, he’s hoping they’ll reach just as many people.
“I have this vision that not only will there be 9,000 very enthusiastic people there, but there will be millions of people doing their backyard barbecues with their large screen TV tuned to us,” Lockhart noted.
Local businesses are looking forward to the traffic the concert will bring in, especially after the pandemic caused most of the restaurants in the village to abbreviate their schedules.
“A lot of us dropped a day a week and some of us couldn't open for lunches and some of us closed for periods of time,” Atalla said.
The show is extra special for Atalla and her Cafe Lucia family.
“My late husband Jim Lucy was a huge, huge fan of the Pops and the symphony…I like to think that Jim is giving us a little extra energy and a little boost and that the whole season has special meaning,” Atalla added.
The free sold-out concert will kick-off on Sunday, July 4 rain or shine at 8 p.m. The event will air nationally on Bloomberg TV.
