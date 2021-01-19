BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the presidential inauguration less than 24 hours from now, security is tight across the country.
Tuesday at the State House in Boston, the Massachusetts National Guard was patrolling the grounds.
National Guard members will be stationed at the State House for the next few days in case some demonstrations get out of hand after what happened nearly two weeks ago at the Capitol.
Barriers and the National Guard are in place at the statehouse in Boston ahead of Wednesday's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
The National Guard is there in case any local demonstrations take a turn for the worse like what we saw on January 6 in Washington D.C.
Lt. Col. Bryan Pillai of the Massachusetts National Guard said the city will be kept safe since Governor Charlie Baker has activated 500 National Guard members for duty here in the Bay state.
“This is what we signed up for. We know, like I know it sounds like it’s hard for some people to understand, how seriously we take our oaths to support and defend the constitution, but it is something that we do,” Pillai said.
Although as of now there was no significant threat to the state, there is a visual armed law enforcement presence so people in Boston can feel safe.
“The citizens can expect the same thing they have gotten out of the National Guard over the past 400 years in which we are always ready and will always be there,” Pillai said.
Meanwhile, security is tight for those traveling at Boston Logan International Airport.
There are more bomb-detecting dogs and air marshals on planes.
Congressman Seth Moulton said down in D.C. lawmakers have been told about specific threats.
“Different militia groups that are organizing and trying to upset the festivities, and obviously, I’m not going to go into details, but they’re very, very specific threats,” Moulton said.
After fears of an insider threat, the FBI is carefully screening all National Guard troops that are in the nation's capital.
(1) comment
Barriers? Like walls? I thought walls and barriers don't work?
You need to rethink what you type, but you won't cause the left is easily led and we all know that.
