WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Boston Red Sox are headed to the World Series for the first time since 2013.
The Sox will face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Milwaukee Brewers.
No matter what, the road goes through Fenway Park.
This morning, you can get some gear to support the Sox in their quest.
Dick's Sporting Goods opened their doors at 6 a.m. on Friday, both in West Springfield on Riversdale Street. and also in Hadley.
We're told they have an assortment of gear now that the Sox are the American League champs.
It was M.V.P. candidate J.D. Martinez, taking Justin Verlander deep to left, that broke the scoreless tie in the third inning.
David Price, battling his playoff demons, pitched six strong innings, striking out nine.
In the top of the sixth, with two on, youngster Rafael Devers hits one into the left field seats, Boston now quadrupling their lead.
In the bottom of the ninth, Houston has a problem.
Sox lead by three, and Craig Kimbrel is on the bump.
No nail biting this time.
Bennintendi makes the final catch, and Boston wins.
The Red Sox are World Series-bound for the first time since 2013.
Alex Cora, his first season as a manager, besting his old team while also celebrating his birthday.
In the locker room, they scream and shout and let it all out.
Jackie Bradley, Jr. had a huge say in the Series.
"This is what we set out to do when you come to Spring Training," Bradley, Jr. stated. "You battle. You're battle-tested. You played against some great ball teams. This is a special moment."
Radames Leon is the first to get his hands on the Sox's World Series gear.
"I got the hat," Leon tells us. "I always get this every year. Every time they win. The shirt."
Let's hope they face the Milwaukee Brewers for us East Coasters, because it's going to be late in Los Angeles.
Once again, you can get shirts and hats those Pennant-winning Red Sox are wearing at Dick's Sporting Goods starting at 6 a.m.
