BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
Opening day kicks off Thursday for all 30 baseball teams, including our very own Boston Red Sox. The team is looking towards a much stronger year after a rocky season last year, finishing last in the AL East.
The Boston Red Sox welcoming the Baltimore Orioles for opening day Thursday, and fans finally welcomed back inside at a limited capacity.
The stage is set, and baseball is back. The Boston Red Sox are looking to turn a new page this year, after a struggling season last time around finishing last in the AL East.
"Right now I like everything about us. Our rotation will be good, our bullpen, our offense has always been there, but it seems like they've gotten even better this year. I feel like our starters are going to do a lot of great things this year. I like where we're at and our approach to the season," pitcher Nathan Eovaldi said.
From team COVID issues to players like catcher Christian Vasquez facing injuries in the last week, leading into their home opener, Eovaldi said he's feeling confident going into this season.
"Earlier on in spring, you get those opportunities to work on things, I felt like I was hitting the strike zone for the most part. At first, strikeouts weren't where I'd like them to be, but other than that my body felt great, and I finished where I wanted to," Eovaldi explained.
One big plus for Red Sox Nation is getting to see fans make their way back inside. Come Thursday, roughly 4,500 fans will pack Fenway Park, making some noise again. Something Eovaldi said he and his teammates are looking forward to.
“It’s going to be awesome having our fans back. Even in spring training games, the small fans that were there felt like it was sold out. Having our fans back in the park, cheering, being able to perform in front of them is going to be a lot of fun for us,” Eovaldi said.
For any of those questioning this year's Red Sox team, Eovaldi's message...
"You have the doubters out there, and they can say what they want, but the rotation we have, the guys that we have, our bullpen adding in, Adam Ottovino in the mix. It's going to be a fun year for us for sure. We're coming in confident," Eovaldi said.
Opening day will kick off Thursday at Fenway Park for the Red Sox as they look to take on the Baltimore Orioles at 2:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.