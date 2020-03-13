BOSOTN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Elevated concerns over the coronavirus has forced one city to close its schools for approximately one month.
In a tweet, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says that, out of an abundance of caution, schools will reopen the week of April 27, which is the week of April vacation.
Depending on whether the situation becomes better, Boston may decide to reopen its schools prior to April 27.
Mayor Walsh's tweet reads:
"The #coronavirus is a serious public health emergency. The @CityofBoston has been taking aggressive action to stay on top of it, and keep people healthy and safe. This situation is truly day-to-day and we're making sure that every step we take is clearly thought out...Although there is no evidence showing that anyone in the @BostonSchools community has the #coronavirus, we are acting early and with urgency to ensure the health and safety of the community."
