BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Boston's First Night is set to ring in the New Year Friday, but attendees will face charges and added layers of safety precautions.
Thursday morning, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city will offer vaccinations and booster shots at Copley Square on New Year's Eve.
Officials said the city will also have a limited supply of testing kits. The biggest change to this year's festivities is moving all events outdoors.
"All city of Boston sponsored First Night events will be held outdoors. There were small number of events scheduled to be held indoors but because the city-wide positivity rate is 9.5 percent, the highest its been since the pandemic, we decided to move very quickly to move these events outdoors," said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission.
Event organizers are urging attendees to wear masks in big crowds Friday. First Night is scheduled to kick off Friday at noon and events take place throughout the day until the Boston Harbor fireworks at midnight.
