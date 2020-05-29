BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- There's some good news about those bottle and cans that are piling up in the house.
A plan has been announced to resume bottle and can redemption.
A two-stage process will begin on June 5. That's when retailers using reverse vending machines get the green light to operate.
On June 19, retailers can accept containers over the counter
Retailers will have to adhere to protocols including face coverings for both customers and employees, posting signage, placing six foot spacing markers on floors, and limiting room occupancy.
