CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at one Chicopee elementary school will be in remote learning until early next year.
In a letter posted on the school's website, Bowe Elementary School Principal David Drugan said that an air filtration report was released and out of an abundance of caution, "the district has made the decision to hold off on in-person instruction at Bowe School while air quality is studied further, and necessary steps are taken to improve the building."
That means that the school and all students will be in remote status until February 1, 2021.
Teacher and students will remain mostly the same. Drugan noted that a teacher may be changed so that there could be smaller classes in a particular grade level.
Any student impacted by a teacher change will be contacted.
"I know this may not be welcome news for those parents who selected in-person learning for their children, however I wanted to ensure this update was brought to our school community as soon as it was received," Drugan added.
Those families that chose remote learning through February 1, 2021 will not be impacted.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
