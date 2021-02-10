RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A box truck crash temporarily closed part of the Mass Pike in Russell Wednesday morning.
According to Massachusetts State Police, the crash happened on I-90 Eastbound in the area of Mile Marker 33.8.
The right lane of the highway is closed for not only the crash, but for DEP cleanup from Tuesday's crash involving a tractor trailer jackknife.
That crash also happened in the town of Russell and completely closed I-90 Eastbound for hours.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
