Russell box truck crash

(Photo courtesy: Mass. State Police)

RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A box truck crash temporarily closed part of the Mass Pike in Russell Wednesday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police, the crash happened on I-90 Eastbound in the area of Mile Marker 33.8.

The right lane of the highway is closed for not only the crash, but for DEP cleanup from Tuesday's crash involving a tractor trailer jackknife.

That crash also happened in the town of Russell and completely closed I-90 Eastbound for hours.

tractor trailer jackknife

(Photo courtesy: Mass. State Police)

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.