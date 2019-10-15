LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A box truck crashed off the MassPike in Ludlow Tuesday afternoon following a collision on the Pike with a BMW, police report.
The crash happened at about 1:50 p.m.
State Police confirm the collision happened on I-90 Westbound.
That's when the box truck left the roadway into a median between the East and Westbound lanes and landed in Ludlow on an embankment on Chapin Street.
"It definitely went airborne," Ludlow Police Sgt. Mike Gilrein says.
We're told the driver of the box truck was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with minor injuries.
The driver of the BMW was not injured, State Police Lt. Ryan confirms.
At this time no charges have been filed.
The investigation is being conducted by Massachusetts State Police.
