DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was injured Thursday afternoon after a box truck rolled over on Route 116 at the Conway line.
Deerfield Police tell us that they, along with the Conway Police Department were called to the area of Rt. 116 around 1:00 p.m. for a report of a rollover crash.
Deerfield managed to located a box truck that had rolled over on their side of Rt. 116, stating that the driver was trapped inside when they arrived on scene.
Rt. 116 was closed in both directions until about 3:00 p.m. that afternoon.
Along with the Conway Fire Department, firefighters from the South Deerfield Fire Department were called in to assist, and managed to extricate the driver from the vehicle.
The driver was then transported to Cooley Dickinson Hospital in Northampton with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Deerfield Police Department.
