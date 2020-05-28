SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield schools have been shut down since March, but the district continues to make sure students in need still get breakfast, lunch, snacks, and even dinner during this pandemic.
School officials are getting ready to serve up meal number 1,000,000.
It’s a big number in such a short amount of time and starting Thursday, students in need and their families also get a box of fresh produce thanks to a Massachusetts farm
Marilyn Cruz is picking up meals and fresh produce from Chestnut Middle School in Springfield, courtesy of Springfield Public Schools.
“This is the first time,” Cruz said.
From here on out, each Thursday, Sodexo, the district's food service provider, will offer fresh produce along with grab-and-go breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack to families in need, Monday through Friday at two of their 17 food distribution sites set up during this pandemic.
“A lot of the vegetables were grown in Lancaster, MA by World Farmers,” said Springfield Public Schools student engagement manager Abby Getman Skillicorn.
World Farmers is a non-profit designed to support immigrant and refugee farmers.
Skillicorn said since schools shut down in March, more and more families are coming for help.
“We've seen a need. Springfield Public Schools normally serves about 20,000 students a day. We've seen a significant drop since the pandemic hit, understandably,” Skillicorn added.
However, as the pandemic continues, Skillicorn told Western Mass News more and more families are showing up - nearly one million meals have been served since March 12.
Any family with children 18 or younger can come - no names required, no immigration status required, no questions asked.
“We allow folks to come, drive up as we're serving people here at Chestnut, but you can also walk up and we will serve as many children as you're picking up for,” Skillicorn noted.
Meals and fresh produce are courtesy of a partnership between the Springfield Food Policy Council, World Farmers, Springfield Public Schools, and Sodexo and is funded by the United States Dairy Association.
The actual from scratch meals, however, are made with care with chefs at the school's culinary nutrition center.
“We are still trying to make scratch cooked meals, so today for dinner is a bone in chicken with rice and beans with a fresh vegetable,” Skillicorn said.
It’s a little something extra to help out during such challenging times.
For Cruz, cooking this up will be a family affair.
“I always encourage them to try new things. We make it, they don't always like it, but they try it,” Cruz said.
Each week, the fresh produce changes depending on the harvest.
The produce partnership runs through the end of June. The meals continue through the summer.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.