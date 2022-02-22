MONTEREY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An eight year old boy is safe after being reported missing from an Airbnb where his family was staying.
Mass. State Police said that the boy had been missing since 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Monterey Police and Fire crews, as well as members of the Mass. State Police, Great Barrington Police, Williamstown Police, and Pittsfield Police, began to conduct a search and rescue mission in the area, including areas that were rural or had difficult terrain.
The boy was located around 11:30 a.m. by troopers and a local resident who was assisting in the search behind a home on Fairview Road and he was reunited with his parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.