RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Boy Scouts of Western Massachusetts are getting ready to welcome campers this summer after getting the green light to open from Governor Charlie Baker last week.

While they plan to carry on with many of their traditions, COVID-19 protocols are changing several ways they operate and even who can attend their camps.

With summer on the horizon, the topic of camp is on everyone’s mind, especially the Boy Scouts of Western Massachusetts.

“Camping is the number one thing they say draws them to scouting. They look forward to summer camp all year,” said council program director Greg Williams.

After Baker gave the okay to reopen, planning for the 2021 season at the Moses Scout Reservation in Russell is officially a go.

“We are still waiting for specifics on what Massachusetts may have in place for 2021…There’s so many camp traditions we have that would likely be modified this year, but we are hoping to keep as many of them a part of camp just in a different way,” Williams added.

After their gates were closed for the 2020 season, the Boy Scouts said they are just relieved to be reopening.

“Summer camp is the largest program we run throughout the entire year for our scouts and families, so the financial impact of not running in 2020 was large,” Williams explained.

However, what was even harder than the fiscal loss was the emotional strain on the youth.

“I feel like camp gives people an opportunity to open up and gives them the opportunity to meet people. It gives them the opportunity to try things they would never try back at home,” said Andrew Dufault, Moses Scout Reservation program director.

Dufault has worked for the Boy Scouts for nearly 25 years. He told Western Mass News that after starting the scout program himself at just six years old, he knows first-hand the benefits that camp brings to children.

“I think kids are craving to get outside. I think this is a great opportunity for kids to come back out and be free again. I think they lost that last year,” Dufault added.

They told Western Mass News for the first time ever, families can book trips together this year.

“You can look at it as a staycation and you get to do things that maybe you would’ve done somewhere else,” Dufault said.

This opportunity is designed to allow children access to camp in whatever way they feel most comfortable with.

“We’re going to be working with the groups that are at camp to make it fun for everybody,” Dufault said.