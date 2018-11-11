SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Boys and Girls Club Family Center hosted their annual community Thanksgiving dinner Sunday night, serving up a hot meal to the community.
This is the third year that the organization has hosted the dinner at the center on Acorn Street, giving residents the chance to come together at the start of the holiday season.
Several local organizations pitched in, including American International College and Farm Credit East.
