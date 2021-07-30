CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Boys and Girls Clubs received a big boost Friday as part of the State Budget.
Senator Eric Lesser joined a celebration in Chicopee, to $2.2 million in funding for the statewide alliance of all 50 clubs in Massachusetts.
The Chicopee location is receiving more than $54 thousand of the funding. The funding was included in the fiscal year 2022 budget that was signed into law in July.
Sen. Lesser has been a longtime advocate for the funding of Boys and Girls Clubs in the state.
"Our Boys and Girls Clubs provide an essential and vital community service. They anchor our communities, they provide safe places for recreation, they provide literacy programs, they provide safe places for physical fitness, and community building for young people and frankly for people of all ages, they're community centers," said Sen. Lesser.
Sen. Lesser highlighted the centers' response to the pandemic, operating remote learning programs, emergency childcare and providing meals for essential workers. Sen. Lesser said the funding will support their mission as they'll be an essential part of recovery moving forward.
