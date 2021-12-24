The Boys & Girls Club in Springfield worked with The Invincible Project and many community volunteers on Friday to give out Christmas gifts.

The gifts were received by the Marine Corp Reserves through their Toys For Tots program

The toy giveaway was held at the Boys & Girls Club Family Center on Acorn Street in Springfield.

“I just know that a lot of people during the pandemic have been less fortunate and I know a lot of people have lost their jobs so it’s very good to give back to the community,” said Sydney Dodds, the girl behind the magic.

It’s good because they don’t have Christmas gifts because they can’t afford them, so it’s very important that they have stuff for their families. They shouldn’t go without gifts.”

The event was open to the public. Community members and families were encouraged to attend.

