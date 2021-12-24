SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Boys & Girls Club in Springfield worked with The Invincible Project and many community volunteers on Friday to give out Christmas gifts.
The gifts were received by the Marine Corp Reserves through their Toys For Tots program
The toy giveaway was held at the Boys & Girls Club Family Center on Acorn Street in Springfield.
“I just know that a lot of people during the pandemic have been less fortunate and I know a lot of people have lost their jobs so it’s very good to give back to the community,” said Sydney Dodds, the girl behind the magic.
It’s good because they don’t have Christmas gifts because they can’t afford them, so it’s very important that they have stuff for their families. They shouldn’t go without gifts.”
The event was open to the public. Community members and families were encouraged to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.