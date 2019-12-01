HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Boys and Girls Club partnered with the Holyoke Mall for a new annual tradition, 'Breakfast with Santa'.
Hundreds of families gathered to help fundraise in a jolly way.
Eileen Cavanaugh, director of the Boys & Girls Club explained the importance of the holiday event.
"The goal is really to develop friendships and celebrate the holiday season. But of course, we're also using this as a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club we serve almost 3,000 youth and have five sites in Holyoke so we will be using proceeds from this fundraiser to help support our operations," Cavanaugh said.
In addition to the food, there was live entertainment, arts and crafts activities, and Santa's workshop.
One lucky guest even had the chance to win $5,000 dollars worth of presents.
