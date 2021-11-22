CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The 25th Annual Community Turkey Dinner will be held Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The drive up event is free to the community with 400 meals prepared.
The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee is located at 580 Meadow Street.
The dinner was made possible with the help of The Polish National Credit Union, Bob Pion, Peoples Bank, Westover Job Corps, Chicopee Moose Family Center and J. Polep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.