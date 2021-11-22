Thanksgiving turkey generic

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The 25th Annual Community Turkey Dinner will be held Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

The drive up event is free to the community with 400 meals prepared. 

The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee is located at 580 Meadow Street.

The dinner was made possible with the help of The Polish National Credit Union, Bob Pion, Peoples Bank, Westover Job Corps, Chicopee Moose Family Center and J. Polep. 

