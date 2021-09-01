Shawn Stockman, from left, Nathan Morris and Wanya Morris, of Boyz II Men, perform at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Boyz II Men performance scheduled for Sept. 5, 2021 at Symphony Hall has been rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances according to MGM Springfield officials.
The performance will now take place on Mar. 13, 2022.
According to MGM officials, tickets will be automatically valid for the 2022 performance date. However, ticketholders that cannot attend the new rescheduled date may request a full refund within 30 days of Sept. 1, 2021 to the point of purchase.
