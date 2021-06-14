SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield announces its first major act since the start of the pandemic.
The resort-casino said the iconic R&B group Boyz II Men will play Symphony Hall.
The concert is slated for Sunday, September 5.
MGM said that tickets for the concert will go on-sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.
