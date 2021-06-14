2019 CMT Music Awards - Show

Shawn Stockman, from left, Nathan Morris and Wanya Morris, of Boyz II Men, perform at the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- MGM Springfield announces its first major act since the start of the pandemic.

The resort-casino said the iconic R&B group Boyz II Men will play Symphony Hall.

The concert is slated for Sunday, September 5.

MGM said that tickets for the concert will go on-sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.