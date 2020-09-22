WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Big E officials are already announcing plans for next year's fair.
The Eastern States Exposition announced Tuesday that Brad Paisley will headline the 2021 Big E with a performance on Friday, September 24, 2021.
Next year will also mark the 20th anniversary of the first time Paisley played at the fair.
Tickets will go on-sale in the spring.
The 2021 Big E is scheduled to run from September 17 through October 3, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.