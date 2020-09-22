Brad Paisley to Big E 092220

Photo provided by Eastern States Exposition

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Big E officials are already announcing plans for next year's fair.

The Eastern States Exposition announced Tuesday that Brad Paisley will headline the 2021 Big E with a performance on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Next year will also mark the 20th anniversary of the first time Paisley played at the fair.

Tickets will go on-sale in the spring.

The 2021 Big E is scheduled to run from September 17 through October 3, 2021.

