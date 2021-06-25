WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A much-anticipated concert for this year's Big E fair has been canceled.
Fair officials said Friday that the September 24 concert by Brad Paisley was canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances."
A different concert is expected to be at the fair on that date and The Big E will make an announcement on that show as soon as it becomes available.
The 2021 Big E fair is scheduled to run from September 17 through October 3.
