WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A much-anticipated concert for this year's Big E fair has been canceled.

Fair officials said Friday that the September 24 concert by Brad Paisley was canceled "due to unforeseen circumstances."

A different concert is expected to be at the fair on that date and The Big E will make an announcement on that show as soon as it becomes available.

The 2021 Big E fair is scheduled to run from September 17 through October 3.

