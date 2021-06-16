WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bradley International Airport in Connecticut has launched a new program for travelers with disabilities.
Some individuals traveling may have disabilities that are not immediately obvious to the airport community, so a new voluntary program has been put in place to help airport workers easily identify them by wearing a sunflower lanyard.
Alyssa Sisic from the Connecticut Airport Authority explained how the program works.
"So what that means is they pick up a lanyard, they don't need to disclose the type of disability, but it will give cues to the airport community that this person may need extra time, patience, assistance during their journey through the airport," Sisic explained.
As travel is expected to increase throughout the summer, airport officials pushed this program out to ensure everyone has the same experience while traveling.
