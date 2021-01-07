WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- Bradley International Airport has been nominated for USA Today's 2021 'Best Small Airport' award.
On its website, USA Today said Bradley ranks as the second-busiest airport in the region after Boston-Logan, yet it still remains a convenient option for travelers.
Bradley has on-site parking, plenty of charging stations, free WiFi, and is in close proximity to both New York and Boston.
“We are thrilled to kick off the new year with this nomination...Even during these challenging times, Bradley International Airport continues to innovate and stand out in the airport industry. We invite our community to show pride for its home airport and bring this significant, national recognition to the region," said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority.
Voters can vote online once per day from now until February 1.
