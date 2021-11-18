WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) -- With Thanksgiving just one week away, airports are gearing up to see pre-pandemic levels of travel as over four million people are expected to fly to their holiday destinations.
“I think it seems pretty typical for early morning, but I’m curious to see what the plane is like,” said Erin MacLachlan of Heath.
Thanksgiving is just one week away and officials at Bradley International Airport are getting ready to welcome back hundreds of thousands of travelers this holiday season. On Thursday, airport officials what is expected to be the busiest holiday travel season since the start of the pandemic.
With Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday at the peak of Thanksgiving travel, Bradley could see over 170,000 passengers during those busy days.
Connecticut’s TSA Federal Security Director William Csontos told Western Mass News that his staff is prepared.
“We will be ready. We are planning to staff all of our lanes, having a full complement of all of our officers and administrative staff at hand to handle whatever volumes of people arrive at the airport,” Csontos explained.
Some travelers even heading to their destinations early. They told Western Mass News that this is their first time flying since the beginning of the pandemic.
“I am traveling from here. I live in Massachusetts to Tampa to go visit my mom in Sarasota,” MacLachlan added.
Chante McDuffie and Monteiya Brockenbery from New Haven, CT added, “We’re going to meet up with our friends for Friendsgiving.”
McDuffie and Brockenbery added that they feel comfortable traveling again in part because of the COVID-19 vaccine and according to Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority, safety continues to be a top priority at Bradley.
“I think people will notice that we have substantially increased the cleaning and sanitizing of the terminal building. I think people need to understand that they do have to wear a mask here at the terminal,” Dillon noted.
However, the underlying message to passengers taking to the skies next week, according to Dillon, is “Definitely be patient. There are certain periods of the time where the queues are going to be longer. Early morning flights typically we tend to have a longer queues…If you leave 90 minutes to go to an airline ticket counter or get through security, you’ll be fine.”
