Bradley International reporting several cancellations, delays due weekend storm.

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - Bradley International Airport is seeing a number of flight cancellations and delays to the snow storm that's about to bear down on the Northeast.
Bradley officials are asking travelers to monitor their flight times carefully, and to take rebooking options into consideration.
In addition to Saturday's cancellations, Bradley officials have informed Western Mass News that most of the flights occurring on Sunday morning have been cancelled.
In response to the cancellations and delays, certain airlines have put travel waivers in place.
To find out the status of your flight or to monitor incoming and outgoing flights, click here or visit Bradley International Airport's Twitter feed @BDLFlightInfo.
