FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is underway with his plans for the future. The seven-time Superbowl champion signed a four-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
This announcement is big news indeed. Keep in mind 43-year-old Tom Brady once said he only had plans to play until he's 45-years-old. But this deal includes voidable years, meaning he would likely become a free agent after next season. So this doesn't technically mean he is locked-in with the Bucs for the next four years.
Though Brady once said he had plans to play until he is 45-years-old, he may have a few more years in him, at least that's what he's indicating, reaching an agreement on Friday with Tampa Bay on that four-year contract extension.
With the restructured contract, Tampa is looking to keep as many weapons around Brady as possible. NFL Insider Mike Reiss broke down what this means.
"It's four years, but they added on what they call "voidable years." So basically, it's really just one additional year, and the three years, on top of that, are there to help the Buccaneers to manage the salary cap," Reiss said. "What I would take away from this is that Tom and the Buccaneers are committed to each other, for the 2021 season coming up, the 2022 season, which is the added year, and then if Tom is playing the way he played at that point, it wouldn't shock me if they keep adding more years onto that contract."
Meanwhile, Cam Newton aims for a redemption year after the Patriots finished under 500 last season. The 31-year old, who tried to fill Brady's shoes in New England last year, said he's getting tired of going team-to-team and believes he is at a point in his career where he knows way more than he did last year.
Well, everyone knows how he feels about returning to the team, but what about local fans?
Coming up later at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS 3 on Western Mass News, hear from fans here in western Mass and their thoughts on Newton's return.
