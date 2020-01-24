HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A large brawl broke out during Holyoke High School's junior varsity basketball game against Central High School on Thursday night.
Western Mass News has obtained exclusive video of the fight.
Witnesses said it stemmed from a referee calling a technical foul.
They said this brawl ultimately caused last night's varsity game to be cancelled.
There were no injuries reported.
Western Mass News will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.
