NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating after a Florence business was broken into.
Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said that around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to Florence Soft Serve on Main Street for a reported break-in.
Officers arrived and spoke to an employee who reported the incident.
"She reported that cash was missing and ice cream and snacks had been consumed," Kasper said.
Members of the Northampton Police detective bureau and crime scene services unit responded to process the scene.
The case remains under investigation.
