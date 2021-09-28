SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Breaking news this afternoon out of Springfield, Massachusetts; accused killer, Stewart Weldon has plead Guilty in court to the murders of 3 women.
The court proceedings began this afternoon at about 2:40 p.m. in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield.
44-year-old Weldon appeared in court in a grey suit coat with his attorney. He stood accused of killing three women in the city of Springfield years ago and his trial was set to begin October 12th.
After the Commonwealth prosecutor stated the facts in court in each of the cases of the victims, Weldon changed his plea in court Tuesday from Not-Guilty to Guilty.
Weldon pleaded Guilty at about 4 p.m. Tuesday to 39 charges including 3 counts of First Degree Murder and multiple Kidnapping, Sexual Assault and Indecent Assault & Battery charges saying many times, "yes, your honor" when the judge asked him questions including the rights he was giving up.
In court Weldon stated in part, "I just want to close this case ..."
The bodies of three missing women were found at his Page Boulevard home back in 2018.
Weldon faces mandatory Life in prison Without the Possibility of Parole.
The judge tentatively set his sentencing for 2 p.m. on Thursday.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Western Mass News for all the latest details online and on-air starting at 4 p.m. on CBS3
